One local store on State Street held its grand opening on Saturday.

Three 22 Fragrances began three years ago. The store was created by Co-Owners Mike Day and Anthony Medina.

The two began the candle making business from home, and little by little they built themselves up.

They were doing well until COVID-19 hit.

“The like everything else supply chains started slowing down and people did not have expendable cash, but slowly but surely we are working our way back up, and we are holding this event through the summer and we are hoping for a good turnout,” said Mike Day, Three 22 Fragrances Co-Owner.

The co-owners said that it is a passion of theirs to have their homes smelling nice.