NPAA holds 20th Annual Scholarship Exhibition

Erie’s Art Community is celebrating the past, present, and future.

The Francis T. Schanz 20th Annual Scholarship Exhibition was held by the Northwest Pennsylvania Artists Association (NPAA).

Dozens of original works were on display. Five scholarships were awarded to students. This year’s Evelyn Askey Lifetime Achievement Award went to Stephanie and Steve Wood.

“We’ve got 23 years on the Bayfront in the McAllister Building, which is now gone. So to win this in her name is really special to us,” said Steve Wood, Evelyn Askey Lifetime Achievement Award Winner.

Jet 24’s own Sean Lafferty had the honor of emceeing the event for the second year in a row.