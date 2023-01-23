For several months, an Erie native has been reporting in Ukraine for a national audience.

A correspondent for the National Public Radio (NPR) said that while Ukraine is far from her family in Erie, she feels at home when speaking with families impacted by the war.

Elissa Nadworny is a correspondent for NPR reporting in Ukraine and also an Erie native who has worked for NPR for several years now. Nadworny said it’s important for American journalists to be in Ukraine for eyewitness reporting.

“I think that’s just so important, hearing from someone who experienced something like that just makes it so much more real. If I wasn’t here doing that, I just think it would be a real disservice to the American people and to our audience,” said Nadworny.

Nadworny told WJET she’s witnessed continuous bombings and talked with people who have lost everything. She explained a day in the life of reporting and working on one of her stories.

“We’re talking with rescue workers who are actively searching for bodies and pulling out people who have survived and people who have not survived,” Nadworny added. “We’re talking with people who lived in the apartment next door to the one that’s gone, and they just – by chance – survived.”

Nadworny said what she enjoys most is getting to know those affected by the war.

“I like to every day be meeting with a family or real people. It helps me connect to everyday Ukrainians if I’m constantly in people’s homes and meeting with them and being with their kids on the playground,” said Nadworny.

She hopes her work helps others understand the significance of the war.

“I think it’s really important that we don’t look away, cause the war that’s happening here in Ukraine, it affects everything in our world,” said Nadworny. “It affects energy in Europe, it affects inflation in the U.S. Our world is so interconnected that I just think it’s so important to still be paying attention.”

Nadworny added that she hopes to continue to inform people across the nation with stories from Ukraine.