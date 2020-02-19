NPRC announces appointment of two new members of Board of Trustees

The Northern Pennsylvania Regional College (NPRC) has announced the appointment of two new members of the Board of Trustees.

Robert Esch of Bradford, PA and Dr. Adrienne Dixon of Erie, PA have been appointed to the Board of Trustees.

Esch is a member of the Educational Consortium of the Upper Allegheny (ECUA), the organization that helped establish the need for NPRC. He recently retired as the Vice President for External Affairs from the American Refining Group in Bradford. He is President of CASA of McKean County. Esch served as the Vice-Chairman of the Bradford Area Public Library, is on the Personnel & Safety Committee for the Bradford Sanitary Authority and is on the Board of the Bradford Landmark Society.

Dr. Dixon has been providing clinical and administrative support for the Sarah A. Reed Children’s Center for over 30 years. She serves as the Program Head and Associate Professor for the Counseling Program at Edinboro University. Dr. Dixon has earned a PhD in Counseling Psychology and a master’s degree in counseling, both from Gannon University, and a BA from Thiel College in Greenville. She holds a post-master’s certificate in Marital and Family Therapy.

NPRC board Chairperson, Mrs. Kate Brock said the board members will “bring a wealth of experience and new perspectives to the board.”