NPRC hires their first full time faculty members

The Northern Pennsylvania Regional College has announced they have hired four full time faculty positions for English and Communications, Natural Sciences, Manufacturing and Technology, and Early Childhood Education.

Benjamin Blood, English Instructor, joined the NPRC in mid-June. He has long roots in the area and came to NPRC from Jamestown Community College and SUNY Fredonia. He has a master’s degree in English with a grades 7-12 teaching certification and an emphasis in Rhetoric and Composition. In 2018, Ben received the SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Excellence and the President’s Award for Excellence at Jamestown Community College. Ben will work primarily out of the Warren sites. He will begin teaching English courses for the Fall 2019 term.

Ron Pollock, Natural Sciences Instructor, joined NPRC in August. A native of Clarion, Ron returns from Texas where he taught as a Biology and Biotechnology adjunct faculty member at Lone Star College and Austin Community College, respectively. He was also an instructor at the Harmony Science Academy and served as the Science Department Chair since 2015. Ron’s home office and teaching site is still to be determined with his first classes being taught in Spring 2020.

Leigh Anne Kraemer-Naser, Early Childhood Education Instructor, is joining NPRC as a full-time instructor beginning Sept. 5. She has a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction from Gannon, has the Pennsylvania Childcare Administration Director’s Credential, and is the Owner and Director of Curriculum Solutions Center where she consults with early childhood learning and care facilities through much of western Pennsylvania. Leigh Anne is a resident of Erie and will have her primary teaching site and main office location there as well. She has been an adjunct faculty member with the Gannon/NPRC partnership since Spring 2019 and will begin her first full-time term at NPRC in Spring 2020.

Frank O’Connell, Manufacturing Technology Instructor, is joining NPRC as a full-time instructor beginning September 5. A native of Elk County, he will be returning to the area from Universal Technical Institute, near Philadelphia, PA, where he was a diesel and hydraulic technology instructor. Frank has a degree in Workforce Education and Development with a graduate-level certificate in English as a Second Language. His primary teaching site and office location is still to be determined with his first credit-bearing term is anticipated to be Summer 2020.

“These four faculty members have a lot of work ahead of them in curriculum and course content development, but we are thrilled to have such a talented, student-centered group of instructors as the core members of our full-time faculty at NPRC,” said Dr. Debra Teachman, Vice President for Academic and Student Affairs. “They add valuable skills and diverse experiences to our already talented team.”