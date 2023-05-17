Northern Pennsylvania Regional College (NPRC) is looking to break barriers that are frequently encountered by people in pursuit of a college education.

The vice president of enrollment and student services said the open enrollment college is offering admission to all with a high school diploma or the equivalent of a GED.

She said this is a way to break barriers that students often see when applying to college like finances, childcare and transportation.

The vice president said anyone is able to enroll, even those who are not looking to be a degree-seeking student but obtain better skill sets.

“It’s that passion for bettering the community, for really connecting and leveling the playing field so everybody has an equal opportunity to a higher education,” said Jennifer Cummings-Tutmaher, vice president of enrollment and student services at NPRC.

