(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Northern Pennsylvania Regional College has announced a new vice president of workforce development.

The college has promoted Adam Johnson to the role, it said in a news release.

“Adam has shown amazing leadership skills, has built a great team and has found many opportunities to help serve our communities,” NPRC President Susie Snelick said. “He had been the director of workforce development for less than a year, but he helped form amazing partnerships, empowered his team to continue the great work they are doing and built additional pathways for businesses and students to succeed. I look forward to him joining the President’s Council and to be a leader for our organization.”

Johnson started at NPRC in August 2021 as the public safety program coordinator. In June 2022, he became director of workforce development.

“It’s exciting to have an even larger impact on the direction of workforce development,” Johnson said. “We continue to make it our priority to build a workforce regionally that is economically able, mobile and resilient. NPRC is an institution that wants to support people’s ability to get to work, offer students a chance to develop skills to advance their life and careers and to be resilient if they need to make changes in their working career.”

Johnson is a native of Emporium. Before joining the college, he was an emergency medical technician, a deputy sheriff and the director of emergency services in Cameron County.