The Northern Pennsylvania Regional College (NPRC) is presenting its students with more academic opportunities under a new agreement.

NPRC recently signed an academic agreement with the Commonwealth University (Bloomsburg, Lock Haven, Mansfield universities) where students will now be able to transfer from associate degree programs into bachelor degree programs.

Through the agreement, all 60 credit hours will transfer seamlessly into any of the California University of Pennsylvania campus locations.

The president of NPRC said that they are hopeful the agreement will motivate students to continue in their education pursuits.

“Our hope with this agreement is that students have more options available to them so they might start off in our Associate Degree program with really no intentions of going on for a Bachelors, but once they see success in NPRC programs and know that they can do well in academics then they potentially are going to want more,” said Susan Snelick, president, Northern Pennsylvania Regional College.

The agreement was signed within the last week and went into effect on July 1.