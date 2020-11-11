NPRC president announces retirement

The president of the Northern Pennsylvania Regional College (NPRC) has announced his retirement.

Founding President Dr. Joseph T. Nairn announced his retirement from the college today after nearly four years of leading the college.

“It has been an honor and privilege of a lifetime to be associated with the great people of this region,” said Nairn. “I cannot adequately express to you how grateful I am to our students, faculty, staff, Board of Trustees, and to the communities we serve. This is a great organization with committed and dedicated faculty and staff. As I begin my transition into retirement, I am thankful for the opportunity to guide NPRC from its early days as the Rural Regional College of Northern Pennsylvania to the great and special institution that it is today. For far too long, the opportunity for two-year degrees and workforce training was not available in this region. NPRC is a model for higher education in the future as we seek to address access and affordability for rural students.”

Nairn has served on the WPSU Board of Advisors, the Board of the Bethesda Foundation for Children, and the Board of the Center for Rural Pennsylvania.

“It has been an absolute honor working with Dr. Nairn,” says Kate Brock, chairwoman, Northern Pennsylvania Regional College. His leadership has been instrumental in guiding the college, and he will be sorely missed by all of us here at NPRC.” Brock adds, “Dr. Nairn has agreed to stay on and assist in the transition to a new president once the search process is complete.”

The NPRC says the Board of Trustees anticipates beginning the search for the next president by the end of November.