The Millcreek Township Board of Zoning Appeals is looking into a request by the Northern Pennsylvania Regional College (NPRC).

The NPRC is asking for a “use” variance for a property on 17th St. The NPRC is requesting to use the location for an educational institution, which as of now is not zoned for that use.

The more than 5 acres of property includes a 78,000 square foot warehouse and is currently owned by Graco High Pressure Equipment.