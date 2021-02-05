NPRC responds to withdrawal of appeal over Erie Community College

The Northern Pennsylvania Regional College (NPRC) has released the following statement, saying the action to withdraw an appeal of the Erie Community College’s approval to set up a community college operation has no bearing on the college.

NPRC did not file the appeal and was not a party to it.

“During the Erie Community College approval process, NPRC officials maintained the fact that NPRC is legislatively mandated to provide two-year academic degrees and workforce training in Erie County and the entire nine-county college footprint, which includes Cameron, Crawford, Elk, Erie, Forest, McKean, Potter, Warren, and Venango counties,” said Rick W. Smith Sr., vice-president of institutional advancement and community relations at NPRC.

Smith added, “NPRC is fully operational right now serving the residents within our footprint, offering access to workforce certifications in areas which include Truck Driver Training, Child Development, Emergency Medical Services, and Medical and Dental Assistant just to name a few, and two-year academic degrees in Liberal Studies, Social Sciences, Business Administration, Criminal Justice, Applied Technology, and Early Childhood Education.”

NPRC students can attend classes at any of 28 instructional sites throughout the service area using interactive technology.

To learn more about the Northern Pennsylvania Regional College or to enroll in a class, visit regionalcollegepa.org, call 814-230-9010, or email admissions@rrcnpa.org.