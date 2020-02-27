NPRC Withdraws zoning variance request with Millcreek Township

The Northern Pennsylvania Regional College pulls their plan to rezone a building in Millcreek Township.

The NPRC had been asking Millcreek Township for a zoning variance to convert a 78,000 square foot building on West 17th Street into an educational facility.

At last night’s meeting of the Millcreek Township Zoning Hearing Board, it was revealed that NPRC has withdrawn that request.

There is no word on why. The NPRC is part of the debate over whether Erie County should have a standalone community college.