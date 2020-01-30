Number of flu cases continue to rise in Erie County

This is the fourth week in a row that there have been over 100 flu cases confirmed in Erie County, with 155 this past week alone.

It is common to see a lot of flu cases during January and February, but what is different this year is the age of people getting the virus.

The Type B virus is circulating more this year. That type of flu usually hits younger people harder.

What is different is 60% of reported cases are in people 18-years-old and younger. Babies under six months are getting hit hard because they cannot get the flu vaccine. With the flu, the first of the year is often the busy time of the year.

“That’s just the way the virus runs. It likes dry air. January and February with the heat on, internal environments are often very dry, so the flu virus does thrive,” said Charlotte Berringer, Erie County Department of Health.

Health professionals insist that it still isn’t too late to get a flu shot.

“The flu shot has different levels of effectiveness in different people. Again, even if you get the vaccine and still get the disease, chances are it’s not going to last as long and you won’t feel as sick,” said Berringer.

Erie resident Steve Patterson got a flu shot this year. He says it just makes more sense to get protected from spreading the virus.

“Just taking that extra precaution to make sure that you don’t spread it. Protecting you and your family is so critical,” said Steve Patterson, Erie resident.

The flu virus can be spread by touching any public surface. One good way to protect yourself is by washing your hands.

“The virus can lay on surfaces, doorknobs, cell phones, keyboards, tables, counters, whatever. We touch those surfaces, we touch our faces. That’s a frequent way that the virus can be spread,” said Berringer.

Berringer says that the confirmed cases of flu virus is likely much lower than the actual cases, because many people do not get treated or go unreported.