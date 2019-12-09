Number of flu cases increase across Pennsylvania

FILE – In this Feb. 7, 2018 file photo, a nurse prepares a flu shot at the Salvation Army in Atlanta. The U.S. winter flu season is off to its earliest start in more than 15 years. An early barrage of illness in the South has begun to spread more broadly, and there’s a decent chance flu season could peak much earlier than normal, health officials say. (AP Photo/David Goldman)

The Department of Health provided an update on the number of flu cases across Pennsylvania as these cases for influenza are now widespread across the state, this according to a news release from the Department of Health.

As of November 30th,there have been a total of 2,667 confirmed cases of influenza and five Pennsylvanians died as a result of catching the contagious disease. Pennsylvania’s Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine is urging residents to get their flu shot.

“The flu is serious and can be deadly, which is why it is so important for everyone to take the proper precautions to protect themselves, their loved ones and anyone they meet,” said Dr. Levine.

The best way to prevent the flu is to get vaccinated each year. Everyone 6 months and older should get the flu vaccine each season. It takes about two weeks for the antibodies from the vaccine to develop protection against infection.