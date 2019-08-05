Number of wrongly filed criminal cases could be as many as 3,000

Erie County legal experts now believe that there could be as many as 3,000 cases of people who were wrongly accused of criminal acts.

That following an audit by Auditor General Eugene DePasquale, showing that former Corry Area District Magistrate Brenda Nichols filed theft charges in what should have been civil actions.

Initially 880 cases were found over the past three years, but a search back to 2001 now reveals nearly 3,000. President Judge John Trucilla has sealed those cases to prevent further damage, and credits researchers with doing the hard work.

“They are sort of the unsung heroes in this. The leg work involved in trying to get this right, and restore public confidence, and trust in the system is ongoing and this is the first step in that process,” said John Trucilla, Erie County President Judge.

President Judge Trucilla said the next step is to find the best way to wipe the incorrect records clean, and determine if defendants paid more money than they should.