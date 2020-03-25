Number to call for those seeking assistance during pandemic

For those looking for help during this unprecedented time, there is a number you can call.

When dialing 211, callers can express what concerns or struggles they’re having in hopes of getting a referral to further assist with what can happen next. When a higher amount of calls come in, the United Way explained that the majority of questions are about food assistance, followed by utility questions along with housing and shelter assistance.

“This epidemic is impacting all of us. There are resources in our community, there are gaps and we are looking to address those gaps with different partnerships in Erie County, but if resources are available, folks should be reaching out to get assistance. It’s an extraordinary time and if we need help, we should be asking for it.” said Mark Jaruszewicz, Vice President of Community Impact at United Way of Erie County.

The United Way explains the amount of calls the hotline has received in the last seven days is what the hotline typically has in a month span.