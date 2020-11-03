Nunzi’s Restaurant closes after 70 years of business

A restaurant staple in the Erie community for nearly 70 years has closed it’s doors for good.

According to their Facebook page, Nunzi’s Restaurant located on East 38th Street announced it’s closure this afternoon.

The restaurant did not give a reason to the closure, but thanked it’s supporters over the years.

Nunzi’s released the following statement:

“We are deeply appreciative of the nearly 70 years of memories that the Erie community has given our family and thankful for those who shared in our efforts to serve the city of Erie.”