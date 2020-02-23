Nuova Aurora Society holds annual Small Games giveaway for charity

Multiple non profits were recognized for their service Sunday afternoon.

The annual Small Games giveaway was held Sunday afternoon by the Nuova Aurora Society.

This year the Nuova Aurora Society had over $50,000 to donate to charities from their Small Games.

Money from the society was presented to 45 organizations.

“Thank you to the community and our members for being supportive of being able to put on an event such as this today,” said Brian Ferraro, President of Nuova Aurora Society.

The society gives away 60% of the take they have on Small Games throughout the year.