Nurses at UPMC Hamot achieve their second Magnet Recognition, the highest national honor for nursing excellence

Nurses at UPMC Hamot are being recognized and celebrated today.

UPMC Hamot achieved their second Magnet Recognition which is the highest national honor for nursing excellence.

The American Nurses Credentialing Center awards Magnet Recognition to less than nine percent of healthcare organizations across the nation.

Representatives from UPMC Hamot said that this is a huge accomplishment for their healthcare workers after a very difficult year.

“To have an opportunity like this to recognize them for their exemplary care and their commitment to our patients and community is a privilege for me,” said James Donnelly, Chief Nursing Officer at UPMC.

Nurses at Hamot that attended the ceremony said it was great to be recognized for the work and compassion they have dedicated to patients, especially in the last year.

