It’s National Day of Action to demand industry wide reform, and nursing home employees in Erie are speaking out.

Nursing home employees gathered in Perry Square on Wednesday with a banner and signs to make the city aware of their demands.

This is not just here in Pennsylvania.

Thousands of nursing home employees across 12 states are advocating for better wages and stronger union contracts along with other requests.

“The president spoke to us in the state of the union address. Everybody above us has realized there is a real need for this funding to come from the government to make nursing homes better, more sustainable, and we have been fighting for that,” said Karen Hipple, LPN, Oil City Healthcare & Rehab.

Hipple said that there will be a vote at the end of June in Harrisburg to find out if the 300 million dollars in funds will go to nursing home care in PA.