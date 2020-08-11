Nursing program to launch at former Wayne School

Erie’s former Wayne School will be transitioned to a nursing school.

UPMC Hamot has partnered with Gannon University to create a satellite campus to train registered nurses.

The 107-year-old building will be the home for 108 perspective students.

James Donnelly, the chief nursing officer at UPMC Hamot, says the program is designed to attract diverse students who could go on to earn a bachelor’s degree in nursing.

Erie has a nursing shortage, so this program will help with the demand. The Erie program will cost a total of $33,000 to $34,000, with scholarships available.

It is also designed to get students jobs once they graduate. Students are expected to begin class in August of 2021.