The next generation of nurses has received financial help to make their health care goals come true.

More than $185,000 in scholarships was awarded Monday by the Hamot Health Foundation.

The money is going to current students at the Jameson School of Nursing at UPMC Hamot. The school opened in August 2021 and expects to graduate 60 new nurses this December.

“It’s a great place to work and just a really great opportunity. I’m really excited and thankful they were able to do this for us,” said Terinique Keys, nursing student.

“These students are so dedicated to making sure that they advance their education, and become the best and brightest nurses at the bedside for our patients at UPMC Hamot,” said Boo Hagerty, president, Hamot Health Foundation.

Students at the Jameson School of Nursing have received more than $250,000 from Hamot Health Foundation.