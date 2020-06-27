NWA Pride Alliance 2020 Pridefest goes virtual

Like many other annual parades, this year’s pride celebration seems to be looking a little different this year.

This event is called 2020 Virtual Pridefest. The event features live dance performances that would normally take place on the stage located in Perry Square.

This year however due to the pandemic, the event was presented through a live stream online.

To celebrate the LGBTQ community this pride month, over 60 pride flags hung outside different businesses throughout Erie County.

One of the hosts and president of NWA Pride Alliance shared how everyone can be a part of the celebration.

“The LGBTQ community is all about acceptance. We don’t care your gender identity. We don’t care what your sexuality is and we don’t care about the color of your skin. That’s what we are here celebrating. We would invite everybody to come out and do the same,” said Alex Sphon, President of NWA Pride Alliance.

Our own Samiar Nefzi was a co-host of today’s event.