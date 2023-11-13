Duck hunting season is officially underway at Presque Isle State Park.

Anthoni Rossi, the vice president of the Northwest PA Duck Hunters Association, said the season began last Monday.

He said many birds come to Presque Isle State Park at a certain time every year, regardless of the temperature or weather, and gave advice to people who are looking to take up the activity this season.

“One of the great things about our partnership with the state park is the public access blinds down at Presque Isle. Basically, if a blind is open and the blind owner is not in it, you’re more than welcome to go and hunt out of it. If the blind owner does show up, they have the right to kick you out of the blind, but most of the time, usually, they’ll just hunt with you if there’s enough room,” said Rossi.

Rossi went on to say this duck hunting season will run until Jan. 13.