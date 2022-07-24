The NWPA Pride Alliance hosted their first ever pride event in Meadville on Saturday.

About 200 people attended the event on Upper Chestnut Street and Diamond Park.

The opening ceremonies were hosted by NWPA Pride President Alex Sphon.

People were able to enjoy a pride walk, street festival, food trucks, and much more.

“We have over 30 vendors that are doing everything from mental health resources to physical resources, vending, crafts, and even HIV testing through Central Outreach,” said Alex Sphon, President of NWPA Pride Alliance.