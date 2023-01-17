The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Division in Erie is reporting that they’ve been seeing a steady increase in human trafficking in northwest Pennsylvania over the past several years.

Supervisory Special Agent Jason Crouse said that the FBI is specifically seeing an increase primarily in sex trafficking rather than labor trafficking.

Crouse added that they rely on reports from the community and family members who may notice a change in behavior with possible victims.

“Generally speaking, in sex trafficking in particular, the victims themselves have a difficult time disclosing the circumstances that they’re in. So we rely upon indicators from, not only the public, but other folks that may know these victims to first alert us as to what’s going on, and we can conduct those investigations,” said Jason Crouse, supervisory special agent, FBI Erie.

We’ll take a deeper dive into human trafficking throughout the commonwealth tonight on JET 24 Action News at 11 p.m.