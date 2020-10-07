NY deadline to register to vote is Oct. 9

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State deadline to register to vote in the November 2020 general election is quickly approaching.

Eligible New Yorkers must apply by October 9. They can do so in one of three ways.

New Yorkers can apply in-person at the DMV when they complete a driver license, learner permit or non-driver ID transaction. They must have a reservation to visit a DMV office. Those who already have a license, permit or non-driver ID can visit the DMV website to apply to register or update the information they have on file with the Board of Elections. Applications and/or changes to enrollment information must be submitted online no later than October 9. To apply by mail, applications must be postmarked no later than October 9, 2020 and received by a Board of Elections no later than October 14, 2020 to be eligible to vote in the general election. New Yorkers can also register in person at their local Board of Elections. Those who were honorably discharged from the US Military or have become a naturalized US citizen after October 9, 2020, may register in person at the Board of Elections up until October 24, 2020.

To be eligible to vote in New York, you must: