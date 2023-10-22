Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The wait is over to enjoy a deliciously popular Erie sauce right from the comfort of your couch.

The New York Lunch has announced a partnership with Gordon’s Butcher & Meat Market letting anyone order their famous Greek Sauce online.

According to a Facebook post, the public can now ship out a 1-quart container of the restaurant’s sauce for $15 per package. The best part? You can ship out a container anywhere in the United States!

Send a shipment for yourself, family and/or friends by heading to Gordon’s website here.

In addition to the ever-popular sauce, Gordon’s Market also sells Erie boxes year-round that feature local Erie products — like Smith’s hotdogs, Stanganelli’s Pepperoni Balls and a bag of Steffanelli’s Sponge Candy.

Those are available for purchase on the market’s website.