The U.S. Supreme Court struck down New York’s century-old restriction on concealed firearms.

The majority of justices sided with gun rights advocates that the state’s “proper cause” requirement to obtain a concealed carry license violates the constitution.

The New York State Rifle and Pistol Association, and two individual gun owners, are challenging the century-old New York Statute, while asking the Supreme Court to establish a fundamental right to carry a handgun for self-defense outside of the house.

The state argued that striking down the law would lead to more guns on the streets and that gun rights are not unlimited.

With that decision in mind, we spent the day in Chautauqua County and spoke with law enforcement and citizens on the decision.

We spoke with the Chautauqua County Sherriff’s Office and they said it’s too early to see if this will hinder their jobs.

The six to three Supreme Court decision on Thursday was made because Justices apparently felt the current law violated the Second Amendment.

The law put strict limitations on carrying guns outside the home. However, there are still questions left unanswered.

“How is that going to impact us in New York State, but also locally. I am unsure at this point. I don’t know if all restrictions will be lifted, if there will be a process to that. That will remain to be see in the next coming days and weeks,” said Richard D. Telfor, Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office.

Is the decision good for law enforcement?

Telfor said that the current restrict license does give them the ability to restrict gun access to those with legal troubles.

“So that ability, if it is taken away from us, they hinder us in whether we side on air of issuing them full fledged concealed permits or deny them. I don’t know at this point,” said Telfor.

Some folks we talked to said that they are fine with protecting yourself, but that depends on what gun it is, especially when it comes to assault weapons.

“I am licensed to carry a concealed, but I am no nut. I don’t go out. You don’t need those kinds of weapons to shoot a deer,” said Rick Scarpnie, Fredonia resident.

Others believe that you should be able to have guns in your home for protection, but the Second Amendment was written when a war was going on.

“Well I’m not sure the people that wrote the Second Amendment would have meant the military rifles that we have today,” said Fred Happy, New York State resident.

This ruling comes after a string of mass shootings refocused the debate over gun control.

The Supreme Court decision was six to three and was passed by the courts conservative majority.