(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A Chautauqua County Sheriff’s Office deputy struck an Amish buggy causing several injuries.

The accident happened at about 9 p.m. on Oct. 30 on Stockton-Hartfield Road in Chautauqua. The deputy was driving when he struck the rear of the Amish buggy. The road had no lighting and he was in a 55 mph zone.

The buggy suffered heavy damage. The horse had to be destroyed due to injuries.

Five people were riding in the buggy. They were transported to Jamestown UPMC for injuries. According to a Chautauqua County Sheriff’s report, several fire departments and the county medic unit were dispatched to the scene.

The deputy was not injured. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.