Oasis Market hold farm-to-table fundraiser dinner

Dozens of people made their way to downtown Erie tonight all for a farm fresh meal.

This was the first annual farm-to-table fundraiser dinner held at the oasis market. Guests were treated to a four-course meal with all of the food grown locally by area farmers.

Carrie Sachse, owner of French Street Farms telling us that while starting a farm from scratch is no small task, farm-grown products hold many benefits.

“I think more and more people are understanding that local food is really important, it’s really better for us, it’s better for the local economy, it’s healthier a lot of the time” Sachse said.

All of the proceeds from tonight’s event benefit local farms’ infrastructure