After serving the community, the Oasis Market in downtown Erie is closing this week.

The Oasis Market was created in 2017 to give the Erie community access to regionally sourced fresh food.

Over the last couple of months, the organization has been working to find a solution to continue to operate, however the COVID-19 pandemic has made it difficult for the market to stay open.

The Oasis Market team took to social media to post about the markets closure, giving thanks to the Erie Community Foundation, the Non-Profit Partnership, and many more local organizations and vendors who helped make the Oasis Market possible.