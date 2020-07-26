Oasis Market partners with Downtown Partnership to bring farmers market to Perry Square

Consuming fruits and vegetables can be important, especially during this time with COVID-19.

Oasis Market has partnered with the Downtown Partnership to bring a downtown farmers market to Perry Square.

All produce products have been locally grown.

The vendors came from Waterford, North East and other places that are from a 15 mile radius of Erie.

During a time when people are stuck at home, it can become very easy to get caught in the routine of just snacking.

The farmers market however can help battle that routine.

“So eating fresh fruit and vegetables and keeping your health up and your immune system up. Like I said especially during these times, it’s incredibly important,” said Faith Kindig, Co-Owner of Oasis Market.

The farmers market will be at Perry Square every other Sunday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The vendors will also accept Snap and FMNP.