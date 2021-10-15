October proclaimed Domestic Violence Awareness Month in the City of Erie

October is declared Domestic Violence Awareness Month in the City of Erie.

The proclamation was made Friday at PACA.

Domestic violence survivors making several forms of art earlier this month and displaying it at the gallery.

The Director of Domestic Violence Services at SafeNet says it’s great to be recognized for the work the organization does to help those in the community.

“It means that others also realize domestic violence is an important issue. And October is, of course, Domestic Violence Awareness Month,” said Robyn Young, Director of Domestic Violence Services at SafeNet.

Anyone affected by domestic violence is asked to contact SafeNet at (814) 454-8161.

