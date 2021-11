The change of calendar means a change in the way you park in the City of Erie.

Yet another sign of the changing seasons and what is to come.

The annual odd-even parking regulations have gone into effect as of Monday November 1st.

They are designed to make sure that the city’s plows can clear streets during the winter.

Those rules will remain in place until March 31st.

