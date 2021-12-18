Odessa’s Place continues 15th year of helping neighbors during holiday season

Sometimes the best way forward is by remembering the past.

This is the case for the owner of Odessa’s Place as she helps her neighbors every holiday season.

This year’s toy and gift giveaway was another success and offered holiday hope to those who do not have much.

Carol Troop said that she grew up in that situation which was made more real by her time as a school teacher watching families struggle.

“I came from that background single family house. So I knew what it’s like not to have anything. It means a lot because I lost my job and my kids didn’t have nothing for Christmas so they came through a lot better,” said Carol Troop, Owner of Odessa’s Place.

This is the 15th year that Odessa’s Place has hosted the holiday toy and gift giveaway.