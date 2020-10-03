Odis 12 holds fundraiser to support McDowell football player Johnny Heubel

Friday night bringing a big crowd to Odis 12, one of the area businesses helping Johnny Heubel’s family.

Many current and former McDowell students showing their support for Johnny on Friday night.

One former classmate of Heubel says he is someone younger students look up to.

“A leader on the football team, a lot of the underclassmen looked up to and just hearing about this the other day was really sudden and just kind of hard to even fathom that someone that this whole community knows and looks up to something this bad could happen to.” said Katelyn Testa.

A drive thru fundraiser for the Heubel family is taking place Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to noon at Fitness U.