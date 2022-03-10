(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police responded to a reported domestic dispute in Cambridge Township in the 22000 block of Pendelton Drive around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, March 9.

State police report the suspect inside the house began shooting at troopers when they arrived on scene. The troopers returned fire before retreating.

The Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) was called to the scene. When police finally gained entry to the home, they found the 42-year-old suspect dead inside the home.

None of the troopers were injured in the shooting, but they have been placed on administrative leave pending further investigation, as per State Police protocol for these types of incidents.

There are no safety concerns for the surrounding area, but police are asking the public to avoid the area.

This is an ongoing investigation. Police say more information will be released when available.