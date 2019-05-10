Officers give teens tips for a safe and fun prom experience

It’s the final stretch of the school year and that means it’s prom season. Schools around the nation are stressing safety on this night, including officials at Union City High School.

Junior and Senior High Students at Union City High School got some pre-prom advice from the professionals.

PA State Police Officers and members of the Erie County Department of Health and Highway Safety met with the students to discuss the dangers that lurk on a night set aside for fun.

The students were told about drinking and driving and that you can get a DUI even if alcohol is not involved.

Trooper Cynthia Schick says, “You can be arrested for DUI under controlled substances which can be an illegal drug or a prescription drug prescribed by your doctor.”

The students were separated into groups, each group learning about the dangers of intoxicated driving.

“Usually, the outcome; what could happen if they crash or if they crash and someone is in the vehicle with them. What the potential penalties are, how it will affect their lives in the long-run…”

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, approximately 300 teens have died in alcohol-related traffic accidents during prom weekends over the past several years.

A driving simulator was used by the students giving them the opportunity to understand the dangers of distracted driving in a safe setting.

Steve Oler, School Police Officer for Union City Area School District, says this “advice not just for the kids at Union City, but all the other kids going to prom: stay away from drugs, stay away from alcohol, go to the prom, have fun and enjoy your weekend and stay safe.”

Good advice that can make for a memorable prom experience.