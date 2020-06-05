1  of  4
Official count begins for mail-in ballots for 2020 Primary

Friday begins the official vote count for mail-in ballots.

Due to the amount of mail-in votes, ballots are still being opened and processed. Clerk of Elections Doug Smith says there’s more than 20,000 ballots that need to be processed.

Smith saying this year’s primary election has been a learning process.

“We’ve been a touch screen county for 16 years now and we have more paper ballots than I’ve ever seen in an election.” Smith said.

Results are being updated in real time. The goal is to have votes counted by next Wednesday. Smith adding that they hope to have them counted by Tuesday.

