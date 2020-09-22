Official crowd size count released for the Eric Trump rally at the Bayfront Convention Center

The official count for the Eric Trump rally over at the Bayfront Convention Center is in and it has reportedly exceeded the governor’s order on the crowd size for large gatherings.

According to Casey Wells, the Executive Director of Erie Events, 325 people were gathered in the tent along the sunset terrace behind the Convention Center building.

According to reports from the scene, many people who were in attendance at this event were not wearing masks.

There was appropriate signage from the center indicating that masks must be worn for this event. Wells told Action News that “regrettably not all of the attendees at the event followed the rules.”

We did reach out to the County Health Department who declined to comment.

The Trump campaign could also not be reached for a comment.