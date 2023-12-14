A new greenhouse being built on the Gannon University campus will have a direct environmental impact on Presque Isle State Park.

Thanks to a longtime collaboration and generous donation, ground was broken for a new greenhouse on the Gannon University campus Thursday.

A 21-by-72-foot growing space will be erected on the undeveloped lot along Myrtle Street between West Third and Fourth Streets. The greenhouse will have an impact far beyond its glass walls by propagating plants native to the area.

The wetlands here at Presque Isle State Park have been classified as an environmentally sensitive area. The native species grown at the new greenhouse will help keep this area healthy.

“It’s part of a 10-year effort by the regional science consortium to restore the priority wetlands at Presque Isle State Park,” said Jeanette Schnars, executive director of the regional science consortium. “We are removing invasive plants and propagating native plants to install once those native plants are removed. We have worked for several years out of a smaller greenhouse attached to the Tom Ridge Environmental Center and a cold frame greenhouse used in the summer.”

Schnars said the erection of the environmentally controlled greenhouse will increase the number of plants grown, the wetlands that can be restored, and the sustainability of the project.

Gannon University Office Provost Dr. Sarah Ewing agrees it will do that and more.

“It’s a huge opportunity for our students to learn and to participate in the work also our faculty and students who are interested in doing research related to topics related to this as well,” Dr. Ewig said.

Another plus – a healthy balance of native plants at Presque Isle State Park has people back out kayaking and fishing here, increasing tourism and benefiting the economy.

A generous gift for the new greenhouse was donated by Villa Maria College alumna Marie Spaeder Haas and her late husband Frank Haas.