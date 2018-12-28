Officials continue to investigate two suspicious fires on Erie's east side Video

Fire inspectors continue to investigate two fires on 17th and German streets.

Both of the fires happened within the same week of one another. Officials say that the 17th Street fire was an abandoned house and nobody was there at the time.

As for the German Street fire, flames were found in the front of the house. There were reports that people were trapped inside, but made it out ok. Both fires still remain a mystery as to how they began.

Fire Chief Mike Fahey says, "it's suspicious in nature only because of the one building particular; had no utilities to it and there is a reason the fire started. We just have to determine what started it, or possibly who did."

