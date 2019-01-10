Officials discuss plan to expand high-speed internet to rural Pennsylvania Video

About one in five people living in rural Pennsylvania still lack access to high-speed internet. Today, a group of experts spoke about the issue, including what needs to be done to fix it.

A panel discussion was held today at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg. The topic; a lack of high-speed internet access in rural Pennsylvania.

The FCC says about 800,000 Pennsylvanians still do not have access to high-speed internet. Thursday's discussion was hosted by the Pennsylvania State Grange ("a fraternal family organization, dedicated to the betterment of the American way of life through community service, legislation and fellowship") and was open to the public so people could share their concerns and ideas for moving forward.

Last year, Governor Tom Wolf announced $35 million would be made available to encourage telecommunication companies to expand high-speed internet service, with the goal of internet being available to every part of the state by the end of 2022. Those at Thursday's discussion said patience is a must in order to fix the problem.

President of PA State Grange Wayne Campbell says, "This isn't going to be in a year, as I said when the meeting first opened. It's not going to be fixed in a year. Not two years. Maybe not even five years. But, it's going to have to be an ongoing plan in order to get there."

And, one person on today's panel was newly-elected Senator Kristin Phillips-Hill. She plans to re-introduce a package of bills during this legislative session to expand high-speed internet access in Pennsylvania.