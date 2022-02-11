Officials educating the public on ice dune safety at Presque Isle State Park

The waves of Lake Erie form the ice dunes along the beaches, but each wave creates another layer of unstable ice, making for an unsafe place to walk.

“The way I like to describe them, they kind of form like a volcano, so you have this peak and its hollow in the middle. If people climb up on top of them, they could be thin and down you go. It could drop as much as 20 feet down into Lake Erie,” said Ray Bierbower, Environmental Education Specialist.

Erie resident Joe Ohmer walks Presque Isle every day wife, seeing people in year’s past walk out on the dunes. He says you need to think twice about that.

“The trouble is, they’re very unstable. You know, it’s kind of like when you bake a pie and it kind of puffs up. You have that nice crust, looks pretty and everything, but everything collapses when you punch it with your little finger. That’s kind of like what the ice does,” said Joe Ohmer, Erie resident.

While ice dunes may not be safe to walk on, they have an important job of protecting the beaches.

“For us, it is major along the entire shoreline. It’s a positive thing because it’s going to prevent erosion. It’s basically like a giant seawall that forms at no expense to us and it protects that shoreline and prevents the sand moving along,” Bierbower said.

From seeing Presque Isle over the years, Ohmer has seen first hand how much the ice dunes help protect the beaches.

“We haven’t seen them, so they’re covered really well. Even a couple of years ago when they weren’t non-existent, we probably saw 30 or 40 feet of the shoreline disappear. I mean, you’d come in and there’d be a 10 or 12 foot drop off,” Ohmer said.