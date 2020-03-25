Officials encouraging residents to take time while home to fill out 2020 census

As more and more people stay at home, officials are encouraging people to take time to fill out the 2020 census.

So far, about 28% of Erie County has filled out the census, which can be done online or over the phone. However, the deadline to complete the census has been pushed back to August 14th. Census workers that will be going door to door to encourage people to fill out the survey are hoping to be on the streets by the end of April.

“We want people to know while they’re sheltering in place, the census can be an actually fun activity for everybody, a way for our community to help each other from the safe distance of our own couches.” said Michelle Jaggi, Census Outreach Coordinator with Erie County.

Jaggi explaining that the hope is to have the census workers on the streets by the end of April.