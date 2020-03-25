1  of  3
Breaking News
LIVE: Governor Wolf, Secretary of Health give COVID-19 update First cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Crawford and Warren Counties White House, Congress agree on $2 trillion virus rescue bill
Live Now
Spain’s coronavirus deaths leap; Prince Charles now infected

Officials encouraging residents to take time while home to fill out 2020 census

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

As more and more people stay at home, officials are encouraging people to take time to fill out the 2020 census.

So far, about 28% of Erie County has filled out the census, which can be done online or over the phone. However, the deadline to complete the census has been pushed back to August 14th. Census workers that will be going door to door to encourage people to fill out the survey are hoping to be on the streets by the end of April.

“We want people to know while they’re sheltering in place, the census can be an actually fun activity for everybody, a way for our community to help each other from the safe distance of our own couches.” said Michelle Jaggi, Census Outreach Coordinator with Erie County.

Jaggi explaining that the hope is to have the census workers on the streets by the end of April.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar