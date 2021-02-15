Officials prepare for road conditions from the upcoming Winter storm

This coming winter storm could mean icy road conditions practically all week.

Those in charge of clearing the highways to keep you save advise that you stay home if you can.

We looked into the supplies of salt and other road supplies to keep the roadways and you safe during the storm.

PennDOT officials said that they have more than enough salt to get through the Winter, but it could be a rough day or two in the region.

PennDOT urges you to take your time while getting to places this week.

Staff from the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation are keeping a close eye on the forecast.

One official said that if there is any good news about the storm, it is that we can see it coming and we better be prepared.

“Unlike lake effect when the winds have to shift. So we have our other parts of the county, our district I should say, Crawford County they see it coming. They’ll call us and let us know we can put more resources on the road,” said Tom Mello, Assistant County Manager at PennDOT.

The City of Erie Streets Bureau is also prepared to tackle the snow downtown and across the city.

“We’ve been preparing for the last couple of days. We’re always prepared so we’re always prepared. So we’re on our seven to seven schedule which means our first shift guys are working from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.,” said Jeff Gibbens, Superintendent Streets Department for the City of Erie.

Peter Maas of Ferriers Hardware in Millcreek said that despite some back orders related to the pandemic, they have all the equipment you need to prepare to prepare for and survive the storm.

“Everything that we need like the salt, the shovels, yes we have it. We have the sand for the cars. You should be good to go,” said Peter Maas from Ferriers Hardware.

Don’t forget about the odd even parking downtown so city street crews can clear the streets. Also check the 511 PA app for the latest on road conditions.