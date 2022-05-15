More information has been released about the suspect in Saturday’s shooting at the Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo that killed 10 people and wounded three others.

Police said on Sunday that the suspect was investigated by New York State Police last June after making a threatening statement.

Following that incident, the suspect was taken to the hospital for a mental health evaluation, but was never charged with a crime.

On Sunday we also learned when the suspect arrived in Buffalo and about the weapon that was used.

JET 24’s own Jennifer Mobilia went to the grocery store where the mass shooting took place. This shooting hit close to home for her.

The son of one of Mobilia’s friends was one of the Tops employees that was shot.

Thankfully the employee survived and is back home with his mother.

Ten other individuals however were not so fortunate. We learned that the mother of the former Buffalo fire commissioner was among the dead.

More than 24 hours after that shooting, this is still a very active crime scene. The supermarket is still surrounded by crime tape.

Police have informed us that on Sunday afternoon they have obtained additional warrants and the investigation is continuing.

Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said that 18-year-old Payton Genderon came here to Buffalo on Friday just one day before the shooting on a reconnaissance mission, to scope out the area.

Police also confirmed that on Sunday Genderon not only had an AR15 he allegedly used to murder 10 people, but he also had a rifle and a shotgun in his car.

“The evidence that we have uncovered so far makes no mistake that this is an absolute racist hate crime. That will be prosecuted as a hate crime. This is someone who has hate in their heart, soul and mind,” said Joseph Gramaglia, Buffalo Police Commissioner.

New York Attorney General Letitia James said that she attended church on Sunday morning in Buffalo where she learned more about the victims.

“I heard about the senior citizen who planted trees on her block. I heard about the woman who just went to visit her husband in a nursing home and then stopped by Tops to get groceries. This event will not define Buffalo. This event will bring Buffalo together. This event was committed by a sick demented individual who was fueled by a daily diet of hate,” said Letitia James, New York Attorney General.

Just hours after the shooting in her first media address, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul spoke about the weapon used and the possible ties to our state.

She mentioned that high capacity magazines are illegal in New York State and alluded to perhaps that this may have come from Pennsylvania. The question arises did Hochul have any conversations with Governor Tom Wolf?

“I mentioned Pennsylvania only because it is literally 10 minutes from the accused perpetrators home. So I just mentioned because I don’t know that. I don’t have evidence that it came from Pennsylvania,” said Hochul.

Hochul said that she will continue her efforts to strengthen federal laws to prevent guns that would be illegal in New York State from flowing across state lines.

“Think about how easy this is. Someone wants to trafficking guns and lead them to the streets of the Bronx, or Brooklyn, or Buffalo, or Rochester. All they have to do is go to a gun show in Pennsylvania or another state, load up their trunk with these weapons, whether it’s the magazines or weapons themselves, drive them up by their veins in addiction and to start selling them in our streets,” said Hochul.

The city spokesperson and the Buffalo police commissioner told us that they expect the identities of the victims to be released later this evening.

There are memorials set up all around the store and once the names of the victims are released you can only imagine more people will be showing up here.