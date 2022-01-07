Officials reminding City of Erie residents about odd-even parking rules

Erie City Officials are reminding members of the downtown community about the importance of following odd-even parking rules.

The Erie Streets Department created these rules so city plows can get through.

One streets department representative says when people do not follow these regulations, streets become clogged with snow to the point that emergency vehicles do not get through.

“We’re lucky enough that this is our first snowfall, the streets are getting smaller with snow buildup. It will get to the point where you can’t get a car through the street. You’ll get a ticket if it gets to a point where we get a lot of snow, we start towing the cars.” said Jeff Gibbons, Superintendent of the Erie Streets Department.

Gibbens says cars are towed in snow emergencies, so it’s in the best interest of the community for residents to follow the odd-even parking rules