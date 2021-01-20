Officials reminding Erie residents to clear the snow around fire hydrants

The City of Erie is reminding residents to clear the snow around fire hydrants.

According to fire inspector Darren Hart, it is asked there is to be three feet of clearance around the hydrant.

This allows firefighters to respond faster, especially because fires double in size every 30 seconds.

If there is a fire hydrant on your property, you are required to keep the area clear.

“It’s so important because by digging out that fire hydrant, you’re not only protecting yourself but you’re protecting your neighbors. You’re giving us vital time that we can use to get hooked up and use the most important thing we need and that’s water.” Hart said.

If you are found in violation of this, you can be issued a quality of life ticket.